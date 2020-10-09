nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0489 on Top Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One nOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, nOS has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.01 million and $4,274.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00256895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00092703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.01520255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156289 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

