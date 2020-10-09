Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 0.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. 44,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,952. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

