OAX (OAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $357,049.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. OAX has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $357,049.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $553.21 or 0.04992065 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00056434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

