Offshift (XFT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67,730.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Offshift token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00008405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $67,730.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,043.23 or 0.99884248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000662 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00149603 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00024512 BTC.

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

