OKCash Price Reaches $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $8,016.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,084.44 or 1.00024822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000664 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00149607 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00025391 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 77,033,865 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

