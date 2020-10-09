Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00026655 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Bittrex. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $266,307.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00432006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,070 coins and its circulating supply is 562,754 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

