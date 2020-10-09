OneRoot Network Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $1.25 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.24 or 0.04978015 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00056415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00032173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

