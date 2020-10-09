Opacity (OPQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $255.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $255.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00258797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00094718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.01528638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00158596 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.