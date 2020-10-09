Open Platform (OPEN) One Day Volume Tops $2,272.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a total market cap of $818,224.84 and $2,272.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00260303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00094982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.01531144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00158430 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

