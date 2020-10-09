Orbitcoin (ORB) Achieves Market Cap of $431,562.30

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $431,562.30 and $238.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,043.23 or 0.99884248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00606479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.01021428 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00110250 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

