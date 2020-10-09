Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:BPSR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.27. Organicell Regenerative Medicine shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 99,572 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPSR)

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of regenerative medicine management products. It researches and develops regenerative medical techniques and services. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.