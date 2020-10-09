Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Cap Reaches $24.80 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $24.80 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,861,201 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

