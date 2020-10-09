Ormeus Cash Trading Down 92% Over Last 7 Days (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 91.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $47,280.99 and approximately $157,617.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 92% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00431989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

