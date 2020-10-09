Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.86

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $3.42. Osisko Mining shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 480,249 shares traded.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.56.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky sold 269,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$1,157,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,336. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.87, for a total value of C$116,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,439,277. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 472,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,470.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

