Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Stake Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

NASDAQ OTIS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. 1,183,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.75. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

