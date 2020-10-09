PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 37.9% This Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00006324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00257320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00093963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.01523731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00157511 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 8,108,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,968,837 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.