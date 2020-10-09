Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Parachute has a market cap of $1.63 million and $248,194.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00027991 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005195 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000189 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,200,003 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

