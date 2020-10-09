PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 4,355,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,466,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,421.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,664 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,046,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3,200.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 1,493,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after buying an additional 1,100,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $741.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

