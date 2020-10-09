PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $896,400.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $896,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
- On Wednesday, September 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $876,750.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00.
- On Friday, July 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $653,100.00.
Shares of PFSI traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,492. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
