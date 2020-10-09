PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $896,400.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $896,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $876,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00.

On Friday, July 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $653,100.00.

Shares of PFSI traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,492. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

