PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PennyMac Financial Services traded as high as $65.98 and last traded at $65.29. Approximately 1,185,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 840,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.19.

PFSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $653,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,295,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,426,838.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $439,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,844 shares of company stock worth $23,414,292. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $22,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 732,147 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,435,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 699,281 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 650,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

