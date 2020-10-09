Penta (PNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.59 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Penta has a market cap of $60.82 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Bit-Z and HADAX. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00259814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00094768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.01531348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00158271 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, HADAX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

