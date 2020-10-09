PEPS Coin Trading 34.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $158,027.23 and $725.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00027848 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003391 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003826 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 58,001,692 coins and its circulating supply is 39,695,818 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

