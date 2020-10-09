Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.15 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001278 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $25,016.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004098 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,218,377 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

