PIBBLE (PIB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00256895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00092703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.01520255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156289 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

