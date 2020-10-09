Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.77. Approximately 743,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 991,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ping Identity by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 44.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -508.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

