Pinkcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $515.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $748,501.65 and approximately $515.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00611263 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005396 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00033419 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.56 or 0.04674445 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000124 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000610 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,988,616 coins and its circulating supply is 421,728,180 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

