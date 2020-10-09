PlayChip Reaches Market Cap of $4.83 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. PlayChip has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $53.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 9% against the dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $555.43 or 0.05010033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00056345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

