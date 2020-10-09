PlayGame (PXG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $462.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PlayGame token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a total market cap of $53,926.07 and $462.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00260303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00094982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.01531144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00158430 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

