Polymath Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.73 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Polymath has a market cap of $25.10 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Huobi and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00433169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002864 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,500,099 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LATOKEN, Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, Koinex, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

