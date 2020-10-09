POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bilaxy, Bit-Z and CoinBene. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $121,783.16 and $7.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000107 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, GDAC, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POPCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

