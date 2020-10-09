Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Primas has a total market cap of $553,858.26 and $1.07 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primas has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00433312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002861 BTC.

About Primas

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.