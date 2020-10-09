Qbao (QBT) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $163,566.33 and approximately $696.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000123 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000115 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Allcoin, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.