Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.12 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Quant has a market capitalization of $107.64 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for $8.92 or 0.00080650 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 329.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00058333 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007994 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

