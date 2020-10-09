Radium (RADS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $745.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004166 BTC on major exchanges. Radium has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $745.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021181 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,138,215 coins and its circulating supply is 4,123,235 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

