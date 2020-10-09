Raven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $2,851.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00257911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00094893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.92 or 0.01523252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00159385 BTC.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

