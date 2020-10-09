RealChain (RCT) Market Cap Tops $116,581.37

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. In the last week, RealChain has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $116,581.37 and $10,539.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RealChain

RealChain is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,229,034 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

