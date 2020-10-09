Refereum Trading 88.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $21,194.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refereum has traded 88.2% higher against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, DDEX and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00260303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00094982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.01531144 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00158430 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.