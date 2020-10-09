Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to report sales of $700.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $715.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $690.10 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $772.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 662,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,563,000 after acquiring an additional 198,264 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 413,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 146,634 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,496,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 97,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.95. 150,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,755. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $103.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

