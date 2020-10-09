renBTC (RENBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.90 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $284.81 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $11,189.50 or 1.00972859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00258054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00095448 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.01525122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00159374 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 25,453 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

