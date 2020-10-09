Rentberry (BERRY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,140.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $254,055.31 and approximately $1,140.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $555.43 or 0.05010033 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00056345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars.

