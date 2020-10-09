Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research analysts have commented on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RMNI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $233.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 29,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $158,424.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $26,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,306.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 123.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 151.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

