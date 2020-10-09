Rocket Pool Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.20 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00022174 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and $389,266.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00042154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.41 or 0.05005550 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00057219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

