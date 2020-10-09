Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $904.01 Million

Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce sales of $904.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $906.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $901.90 million. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $906.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.30.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.48. The stock had a trading volume of 221,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

