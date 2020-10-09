Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $449,560.57 and approximately $39.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,084.44 or 1.00024822 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00610272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.60 or 0.01043193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

