Sentivate (SNTVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $635,315.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and $635,315.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.24 or 0.04978015 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00056415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00032173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

SNTVT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,855,662,166 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

