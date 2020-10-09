Sessia (KICKS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $924,140.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Sessia token can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. During the last week, Sessia has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a market capitalization of $538,725.69 and $924,140.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.08 or 0.04961698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00056943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sessia Token Profile

KICKS is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,929,076 tokens. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

