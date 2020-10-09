Shift (SHIFT) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Shift has a market cap of $1.97 million and $355.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars.

