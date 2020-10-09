Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.23

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $11.14. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 566,824 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. The stock has a market cap of $795.75 million and a P/E ratio of -172.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.85.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$162.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 1.201348 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

