SpaceChain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,345.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $4,345.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Bittrex and HitBTC.
SpaceChain Token Profile
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
