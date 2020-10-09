SpaceChain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,345.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $4,345.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Coinnest, EXX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

