SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,401,000 after buying an additional 289,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,503,000 after purchasing an additional 167,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,822,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,976,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 867,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after buying an additional 313,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 476,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,445. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.33.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

